Ostapenko battles past Cirstea in Adelaide opener

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia got her Adelaide International campaign off to a winning start on Tuesday with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Romania’s Sorana Cirstea in the first round.

World No.12 Ostapenko took 1 hour and 58 minutes to prevail, denying 26th-ranked Cirstea her first victory of the 2024 season.

Cirstea won four games in a row to clinch the opening set, where she never faced break point. But Ostapenko rebounded in the second set, earning her first break of the day to lead 2-1, then fending off six break points in the following game to grit out a hold for 3-1. Ostapenko hit back-to-back aces to close out the second set, WTA reports.

In the decider, Ostapenko’s powerful groundstrokes and returns led her to a commanding 5-2 lead. The Latvian was broken serving for the match, then missed out on two match points at 5-3, but she earned a third chance at 5-4 with a stunning forehand winner on the sideline. Ostapenko would not be denied on that occasion, firing her sixth ace to triumph.

Laura Siegemund posted a first-round upset with a 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Liudmila Samsonova. World No.89 Siegemund needed 2 hours and 53 minutes to outlast 14th-ranked Samsonova and grab the 17th Top 20 win of her career.