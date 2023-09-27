Heavy rain in Guatemala kills 32

Heavy rain amid the ongoing monsoon season in Guatemala has claimed the lives of 32 people and left 16 others missing, the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) said.

There was damage to 30 schools, 242 roads and 31 bridges, and some 472 homes were at risk of destruction, Xinhua news agency quoted the Conred as saying.

Meanwhile, 5,689 people were left homeless, 10,303 evacuated and 587 sheltered due to heavy rains.

“In the last 24 hours, the Conred system has registered six incidents associated with rain around the country,” the agency wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Early Monday, the Naranjo River in Guatemala City flooded, leaving at least three people dead and 15 missing.