We share our planet with a lot of other creatures and like us they too have a right to live. Diwali or Deepavali being India’s biggest Festival of Lights has now become one of the most discomforting festivals for animals. The preparation for Diwali begins days or weeks in advance, and the major attraction of this festival is letting off fireworks but as Diwali is light for the human being it is darkness an absolute nightmare for animals. Animals both pets and strays get terrorised with fear as they cannot bear the loud noises. Firecrackers of even lower decibels can drive the animal crazy

Impact of fireworks on domestic animal

Dogs can hear up to 60,000 Hz, while humans cannot hear anything above 20,000 Hz which is only a third of the capacity of dogs. This auditory acuity

of dogs is one of the reasons the sound of Crackers can be so harmful to them. According to Dr Edmond Fernades founder of CHD Group Institute of Public health, The dogs show signs of overwhelming anxiety as they are unable to Escape from the sound. Dogs like many other animals also suffer from other phenomena that produce loud sounds, many urban dogs suffer negative symptoms from the explosions of crackers. Common reactions are freezing or paralyse sis, controlled attempts to escape and hide and tremors.

Other more intense signs may also be present such as salivation, tachycardia, intense vocalisations, urination or defecation, Increased activity, hyper-alertness and gastrointestinal disorders.

Impact on birds

The noise of firecrackers can cause boards tachycardia and even death by flight. Disorientation and panic from fireworks can cause the boards to crash into buildings or fly towards the sea. The Colonial species Of birds who nest in higher densities such as silver gulls are at greatest risk of this during explosions of firecrackers. Many birds who flee from their nests due to the sound do not know how to return to their nest once the noise ends which leaves many of their young helpless.

Impact on other animals

The effects of fireworks on cats are less obvious but their responses are similar to those of dogs such as trying to hide or escape. Many cats who are near areas where crackers are made ingest them or their parts. In addition, they can go blind or be seriously injured by the explosion of the crackers.

Advertisement

Fear and stress

It is estimated that one-fifth Of the disappearance of animals who are companions to human are due to very loud sounds mainly fireworks and crackers. In addition and crackers are also poisonous and their explosion releases harmful particles such as fine (PM10) dust that is toxic to inhale. It can worsen existing diseases and cause others.

We use fireworks to celebrate new beginnings and joy yet we cannot recognise how our actions impact the environment around us. This case is not limited to any fireworks part all forms of entertainment in today’s industry.

Solution

Go for green crackers

The Council of scientific and industrial research CSIR labs have been successful in developing where is environment-friendly fireworks such as sound-emitting crackers, flower pots, pencils, Chakkar and sparkles. These fireworks based on new formulations developed by CSIR have Been manufactured and are available in the Indian market for consumers and sellers. Nearly 165 fireworks manufacturers have been roped in and around 65 more manufacturers are in the process of coming on board.