Delhi Police steps up security ahead of Diwali to ensure safe and enjoyable festivities

Delhi Police have stepped up security measures across the national capital, especially at market areas and places with high footfall, in a bid to ensure safe and enjoyable festivities for the residents.

Regular foot patrolling is being conducted at areas across the police districts, especially those which are densely populated.

Security arrangements have been ramped up in the New Delhi area with increased police presence, foot patrols, checking and public announcements to keep the people aware and alert to ensure worry free festivities as the city moves towards Diwali and other festivals.

Regular patrolling is being conducted within the busy lanes and market areas to deter the street criminals, in a view to ensure safety of citizens.

Talking of the North East district, according to a senior police official, officers regularly visit the market and crowded areas and the public is being made aware about their safety, through public announcements.

In view of the upcoming festivals, security measures were strengthened by regular foot patrolling and checking in the areas.

As a part of Anti-terror measures during festive season, places like hotels, malls and markets are being checked, while people are being sensitised under the ‘Eyes & Ears’ scheme of Delhi Police to inform suspicious activity or behaviours that they come across.

At busy places like Lajpat Nagar’s central market, the police have briefed parking attendants thoroughly and equipped them with necessary equipment to enhance vehicle checks.

Interactions are being held with private security guards, market associations etc to ensure they understand and implement the security norms.

In Dwarka sub- city, to strengthen security measures, district Police conducted route march and intensive checking of vehicles.

During the initiative, people were sensitised to stay vigilant in market areas, and immediately report if they come across anything suspicious.

Police have also stepped up checking of suspected vehicles and persons in the busy areas, in a bid to curb any illegal activity.

