Diwali meets Halloween: DIY decoration ideas for the perfect house party setup

With October ending, all are gearing up for All Hallow’s Eve or, better said, Halloween. This is the time when you get to bring out your spooky-creative side by designing some spook-tacular DIY Halloween decorations that will impress everyone. But the dilemma this year remains, are you going to light up diyas or are you going to incorporate the Western tradition of honouring the dead? As two contrasting festivals, Diwali and Halloween fall on the same day, 31 October, the confusion lies, mostly for the younger generation who have in recent years started wholeheartedly taking part in this Western celebration.

But how about making the perfect rangoli and illuminating your homes and hearts with lights and candles and also putting on a spooky mask to honour the cross-cultural celebrations?

Looking for simple DIY halloween celebrations which will coincide perfectly with your Diwali preparations too! With just a few pieces, glue and a penchant for all things eerie, here are some DIY ideas that are easy to make.

Gothic Wreaths

Wreaths do not have to be always flowery and pastel. Gothic wreaths are the perfect Halloween front door decorations that are easy to make. You can even hang them from your bedroom door. You can make wreaths out of fallen autumn leaves. Do you have black or brown boots which cannot be used anymore? Tie them to the wreath from the laces and let them hang. A perfect witch-gothic spooky decoration would be ready.

Halloween napkin designs

Are you holding a Diwali party at home and want some unconventional decorations for your feast? Rather than going for the usual table napkins, customise them the Halloween way. Shape orange cotton or linen cloth into pumpkins or bows. You could even use black table napkins to shape them into bats, with laddus, barfis and samosas on the side.

Wine bottle candlesticks

Do you have leftover wine bottles at home? If yes, wash them and pat them dry. Now paint them in shades of black, orange, and grey, and stick long candles inside. Rather than having customary Diwali dinner, have a spooky candlelight dinner with family and friends. You could even place them at the entrance of your home or your bedroom. Brownie points to the fact that lighting candles is an integral part of any Diwali festivity.

Mummy pumpkin

This list would be incomplete without a pumpkin decor. Take a pumpkin and some gauze; wrap the gauze around the pumpkin. Cut two black circular eyes from a piece of paper and stick them on the pumpkin. You now have a mummy pumpkin ready for added spookiness.

Halloween-based origami lights

Diwali and no fairy lights at home? Impossible. Rather than going for the common start-shaped Diwali lights or common fairy lights, add a twist and go for Halloween origami lights. Take wax papers and make them in the shape of origami balloons or pumpkins and draw scary faces on them. Now attach these origami pieces with the fairy lights using tape, and voila! You have your proud decorative piece ready to flaunt.