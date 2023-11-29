City to get its own nature study park

PS Group, one of the city’s real estate conglomerates, has collaborated with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) under the Private Public Partnership (PPP) model to develop a Nature Study Park on Loudon Street. The group, in the past five years has planted more than 10 lakh trees and shrubs and restored 125 matured trees and eight water bodies.

The corporate group has completed over 6 million square feet of IGBC accredited green projects in the past five years. The Nature Study Park adopted by the PS Group has a natural pond and has been a favoured destination for the locals. A public library has been set up by using recycled materials by ILead. An outdoor fitness area has been set up along with a children’s play area.

There is an arrangement for floor games for toddlers like hopscotch, viewing decks, reflexology courts and trellis walkways. Over 18,500 plants have been planted to enhance the park’s greenery. Further, the installation of a 163.3 KMP hybrid SPV power plant ensures that the park is beautifully illuminated after sundown. A nature-friendly wooden pile has been set up replacing the old concrete waterfront.

The newly-built soft pond edge has been adorned with a diverse range of littoral and sublittoral plant species, enhancing the vitality of aquatic life. Debashis Kumar, member, mayor in-council Park and Square said it has been a part of our vision to rejuvenate the city’s community spaces so that the quality of life of city dwellers get enhanced. Pradip Kumar Chopra, chairman emeritus at PS Group, said, “Our vision for Nature Study Park is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and community engagement. We aim at a zero-waste society while nurturing a sense of togetherness among the visitors.”