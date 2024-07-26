KMC registers 7,500 hawkers in first phase

More than 7,000 hawkers have been registered in the first phase of the survey conducted by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) last month, informed official sources in the civic body.

The figure was recorded in the first round of survey conducted by teams of the municipal corporation. Following instructions from the chief minister, a team of 150 trained workers of the KMC conducted a survey in five zones – New Market, adjoining areas of Grand Hotel, Hatibagan, Gariahat and parts of Behala. As learnt from official sources in the civic body, around 7,500 hawkers have been recorded in the first round of survey so far.

According to sources, after the first phase, the civic body is now conducting the second round of survey. The digital survey was kicked off today with five different teams of the KMC conducting it. The teams would be headed by a manager. A total of 160 officials of the KMC will conduct the survey.

In the second phase, the KMC would record the hawkers in Sealdah, Bowbazar, Chandni Chowk, Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Road, Ashutosh Mukherjee Road, Surendra Nath Banerjee Road, parts of Behala, Thakurpukur and College Street Market area.

As informed by sources in the town vending committee, the second phase of the survey includes areas that have high density of hawkers. The identified pockets include stretches of Chandni Chowk where the footpaths and roads in front of the shops have allegedly been encroached upon by hawkers.

After the completion of this study, the report of the first and second phase of the study will be submitted to chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna.