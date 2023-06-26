Chandigarh’s bike sharing project a grand success

Chandigarh’s public bike sharing project, launched in December 2020, has achieved a substantial user base with 3.27 lakh registered users and 8.76 lakh rides covering 35 lakh km.

To ensure citywide coverage, an impressive 617 docking stations will be established across Chandigarh accompanied by a fleet of 5,000 cycles.

On the eighth anniversary of Smart Cities Mission of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd on Sunday, residents were felicitated for their contribution in making the bike sharing project a success.

A flower and a souvenir were presented to the users of smart bikes at the docking stations near the Sukhna Lake and at Sector 17.

The aim behind the move is to motivate people to start and increase the use of bicycles and contribute towards making Chandigarh a pollution-free, clean and green city.

The bike fleet comprises a combination of electric and pedal bikes, catering to diverse needs and preferences.

The project is not only providing the residents with a convenient and healthy means of commuting, but also contributing in creating a cleaner and greener environment for all.