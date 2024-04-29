Raghav Juyal urges people not to litter and harm environment in viral video

Actor-choreographer Raghav Juyal, who was recently seen in the film ‘Kill’, has urged people to not damage the environment by littering around.

The actor-choreographer recently took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he expressed his concern over littered plastic and beer bottles near a waterfall in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. The video has now gone viral on social media.

The video shows him lashing out at the locals who allegedly littered the place. He can be seen standing in thigh-deep water in front of the waterfall and holding a plastic bottle which he found near the waterfall, as he spoke to the camera.

He said that he heard locals are littering the place and requested them to stop doing it.

He said in the video, “We found this here. Do this (littering) at your home and not here. We heard locals are littering the place. I request you with folded hands to stop this. Thank you.”

He wrote in the caption, “Broken beer bottles, plastic bottles, we need pollution police in Dehradun now, it’s enough.”

His friends from the industry took to the comments section, and lauded him for taking a stand.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani of duo Vishal-Shekhar, commented, “I really hope the sick people who do this sort of thing are watching and learning.”

Filmmaker Hardik Mehta, who is known for ‘Decoupled’ and ‘Kamyaab’, wrote, “Thank you Raghav. You are a champ.”