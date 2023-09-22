Assam celebrates World Rhino Day with zero poaching in 2022

Assam celebrated World Rhino Day on Friday by showcasing the progress it made towards rhino conservation by expanding rhino habitat by 1,302 square kilometres within three of its national parks in the last four years and recording zero rhino poaching in 2022. The state’s conservation efforts have resulted in Assam being the custodian of over 80 per cent of the global one-horned rhino population.

On September 22, World Rhino Day shines a spotlight on the triumph of Assam’s relentless rhino conservation efforts, which have safeguarded these creatures from the grave threat of poaching, driven by the lucrative international market for their horns.

Sonali Ghosh, field director of Kaziranga National Park, underscored Assam’s unique commitment to The Statesaman. She said, “Assam Assam Forest Force Battalion makes the state second after Jammu & Kashmir to establish a forest-guarding force. This has played a pivotal role in curbing poaching activities and further fortifying forest conservation endeavours. Additionally, unwavering political support has significantly contributed to preserving the one-horned rhino population in Assam.”

Advertisement

According to the 2022 census, Assam hosts over 2,890 one-horned rhinos spread across three national parks: Kaziranga, Pobitora, and Orang.

Baibhav Talukdar, a conservation biologist and CEO of an NGO called Arnayak remarked, “The narrative of rhino conservation in Assam is charting a positive trajectory. Poaching incidents have notably declined, thanks to the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, yielding promising outcomes.”

Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed his profound appreciation for these majestic creatures and their pivotal role in the state’s rich tapestry of biodiversity. He said, “Rhinos are an emblematic part of Assam’s identity and cherished members of our state’s diverse wildlife.”

Sarma underscored the state’s commitment towards rhino protection. He proudly announced that Assam has achieved a historic milestone – zero rhino poaching cases in the state for the first time.

World Rhino Day is commemorated annually on September 22. It serves as a crucial platform for raising global awareness about the plight of rhinos worldwide and the imminent threats posed by rampant poaching. It unites diverse stakeholders, including state governments, individual conservationists, activists, NGOs, and concerned citizens, to collaborate in devising strategies to combat poaching and secure the future of this endangered animal.