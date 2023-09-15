1,500 properties affected by Kukrail riverfront development

Nearly 1,500 properties are being impacted by the Uttar Pradesh government’s plan to revive and develop a riverfront along the 6-km stretch of Kukrail drain in Lucknow.

The groundwater-fed stream has been facing neglect over the years.

Multiple government agencies which are working on the project have undertaken an exhaustive survey over the past three months and concluded that two localities — Akbar Nagar and Bhikampura would be affected the most.

Advertisement

Moreover, other parts of Nishatganj, Khurramnagar and Mahanagar would also be affected.

A state government spokesman said that 1,473 properties have been identified so far and majority of them have been constructed illegally after encroaching upon government land.

“As carrying out anti-encroachment drive against so many families will lead to law-and-order situation, we are going to offer some options to the affected individuals,” said the spokesman.

LDA and local administration is going to verify the credentials of the affected families.

“The families are being asked to shift to other places and are being offered accommodation under the PM Awas Yojana. The vacant units are being identified and new blocks are being developed at Basant Kunj to house those families which do not have a dwelling within the cities,” the spokesman added.

Similarly, the Avas Vikas Parishad has been also asked to compile a list of affordable units that could be offered to the families.

Principal secretary of urban development department Amrit Abhijat said coordination meetings are taking place between the agencies on regular basis to sort out issues.