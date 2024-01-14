Agastya Nanda was unaware of Amitabh Bachchan’s fame until this event

In a recent interview, Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, candidly shared that he remained blissfully unaware of his grandfather’s towering fame for a significant part of his childhood. The revelation came to him rather unexpectedly, with the first hints emerging during a special visit by the senior Bachchan to Agastya’s school in Delhi.

Recalling the unassuming atmosphere within his family, Agastya noted that discussions about work were strictly left outside the home. His grandfather, whom he affectionately refers to as “nanu,” maintained a deliberate separation between his professional and personal life. This approach created an environment where Agastya perceived Amitabh Bachchan as just a regular grandfather, leading to a lack of awareness regarding the immense popularity his nanu enjoyed in the outside world.

The turning point came during a school event, specifically the grandparents’ day celebration. When Amitabh Bachchan made a surprise appearance, the reaction from the crowd perplexed Agastya. He couldn’t comprehend why everyone around him suddenly erupted with excitement and admiration. It was in that moment that the young Bachchan scion had an epiphany – his grandfather was not an ordinary individual but an iconic figure who commanded adoration from a vast audience.

The realization deepened as Agastya delved into the world of cinema. As he began watching films, he gradually recognized the exceptional talent his grandfather possessed. The nonchalant acknowledgment of his grandfather’s stardom gave way to a profound appreciation for the senior Bachchan’s acting prowess.

Agastya Nanda recently made his debut in the film industry with a noteworthy role in Zoya Akhtar’s coming-of-age period film, “The Archies,” which premiered on Netflix India last month. Being the third generation to step into the acting arena within the illustrious Bachchan family, Agastya appears poised to carry forward the legacy established by his iconic grandfather.

This revelation offers a glimpse into the unique dynamics of the Bachchan household, where normalcy prevailed despite the extraordinary nature of Amitabh Bachchan’s fame. Agastya’s journey of discovery, from a grandfather who seemed like any other to recognizing him as a cinematic legend, adds a personal touch to the larger-than-life narrative of the Bachchan legacy.