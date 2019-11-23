As the release date of Amazon Prime’s most awaited Inside Edge 2 is inching closer, the excitement for the show has reached its peak. The show which perfectly captured the corruption, money, power, and euphoria among fans involved in the cricket league is all set for a second season.

The makers had released the trailer a few days ago which went on to become a rage on the internet.

The first season received rave reviews from audience as well as the critics where the show went on to get massive recognition by getting nominated for International Emmy Awards. Inside Edge was definitely a game-changer portraying the story of Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the PowerPlay League.

Richa Chadha played a prominent role of team owner Zarina Malik in season 1 and will reprise the role for season 2, as well. Recently, the actress talked about her character in-depth and said, “Zarina is complicated. She is not an easy person to read. But somewhere she is naive. The things she wants, she wants them so badly that she forgets to see the larger picture”.

The series has an ensemble cast including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amit Sial, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, and Makarand Deshpande.

The second season is also produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment and will premiere on 6 December on Amazon Prime.