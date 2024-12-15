Zakir Hussain no more: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourns

Renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, a towering figure in Indian classical music, passed away on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73. His death has left the global music community in mourning, with tributes pouring in from fans, artists, and political leaders alike, including former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hussain, who had been battling serious health issues, was admitted to the ICU in San Francisco due to heart complications. His passing marks the end of an era for Indian classical music, a genre he brought to the world stage with unmatched virtuosity and innovation.

Born in 1951, Hussain was the eldest son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha. By the age of 12, he had already made his professional debut, showcasing his extraordinary talent that would soon earn him worldwide recognition.

Over the decades, Hussain became a global ambassador for Indian classical music, performing in prestigious venues across the globe. His collaborations with international artists such as Ravi Shankar, Mickey Hart, and John McLaughlin helped bridge the gap between Eastern and Western musical traditions, introducing millions to the rhythmic beauty of the tabla. His ability to blend Indian classical music with jazz, fusion, and world music made him a revered figure in the music industry.

Political leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed their deep condolences following the news of his death.

Banerjee, in a tweet, called Hussain’s passing an “enormous loss” to the country and to his millions of fans around the world. She also conveyed her heartfelt sympathy to his family, colleagues, and followers. Reddy, too, took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the tabla legend, praising his indelible impact on Indian classical music.

Hussain’s legacy extends beyond his performances. He was a prolific composer, producer, and educator, mentoring countless musicians across the world. His contributions received recognition with numerous accolades, including the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and multiple Grammy Awards.