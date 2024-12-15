Mamata Banerjee mourns the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the untimely death of legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain who passed away at the age of 73 on December 15, 2024.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee wrote, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely death of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the renowned maestro and one of the greatest tabla players of all times. This is a huge loss for the country and his millions of admirers across the planet. I convey my sincere condolences to the family, fraternity and followers of the great artist.”

Legendary sitarist Zakir Hussain, who was battling some serious health issues for the past few days, had been admitted to the ICU at San Francisco due to complications related to his heart. His death has sent the global music community into mourning, with tributes coming in from all corners of the world.

Known for his virtuosity and unmatched skill, Hussain was one of the greatest tabla players of all time. He was a master of Indian classical music and had worked with musicians across genres. This had given him a revered place in the world of music. Zakir Hussain was born in 1951 as the eldest son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha.

By the time he was 12, he made his professional debut and rose to fame with his approach to the tabla. He became a global ambassador for Indian classical music. Hussain has performed in the world’s most prestigious venues. He has collaborated with international artists across jazz, world music, and fusion genres.

Zakir Hussain’s legacy has transcended borders. His music had touched people from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

Hussain’s death concludes an era for Indian classical music that he had managed to popularize on a global level.

His career has many accolades from the government of India, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, and multiple Grammy awards.