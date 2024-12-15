When Zakir Hussain revealed working on serving in kitchens to becoming a global icon

Renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, one of the most influential figures in Indian classical music, is no more. He was 73 and passed away on Sunday, December 15, in the United States.

His death is the end of an era for a musician who transformed the art of tabla playing and elevated the status of Indian classical music on the global stage.

In an old candid interview, Hussain talks about the Indian classical music evolution over time and gives an insight into what the journey was like for this form of music, as it gained the respect and acceptance that it currently enjoys.

According to him, much of its past was a ‘minor art’, primarily playing for the kings and queens, or rather to the elites. Musicians were more like servants to the nobility, catering to their whims rather than respected artists in their own right.

“Until the mid-1900s, Indian classical music was not a highbrow profession,” noted Hussain. “It was confined to royal courts, and musicians were lesser members of society, certainly not elite. Music was a profession tied to family traditions, much like other trades. But after Indian independence, things began to change. Musicians had to adapt and make this art form viable for a broader audience.”

Hussain also spoke about the movement that occurred in post-independence India for classical music to be accessible and socially relevant. Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, among others, took up the challenge of recreating the image of Indian classical music. They did not only demonstrate their great artistry but also approached audiences in a manner that helped the music become relevant to the masses.

“The change came when musicians found ways to share not just the music but the spirit of the music,” Hussain noted. “Indian classical music is now a profession that gets respect, and even the children of billionaires are learning it, which was unimaginable in the past.”

But for Hussain, the challenges he faced as an emerging artist were also part of the journey. He also shared a personal anecdote from his youth, about how he used to play for rich people but they would relegate him to the kitchen until the time to play came.

During his early years, tabla players often had to perform in less-than-ideal conditions, with little financial reward. Hussain made big but humble beginning into successful profession in music because the musician got recognition of society even more than today in very competitive industry.

“Music will not survive if you keep it behind a veil of elitism,” he said. “It should be accessible to everyone. Musicians have to find ways to make the art form relevant in the present day, without changing its essence. And that’s what happened. The audience embraced the music, and it allowed musicians to become more economically stable than ever before.”

Zakir Hussain’s legacy will live on through his music.