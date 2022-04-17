Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula rock their new song ‘Tera Mera Naam’

Couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula released their new song ‘Tera Mera Naam’, which relays the perfect Punjabi feeling with a rural setting and the Lohri bonfire.

Talking about the song, Yuvika and Prince said: “Being involved as an actor in a project than being a producer is very different. And as a producer, there was a lot we have learned. Of course working together is great and so the chemistry translated on screen was beautiful.”

They released the song on their YouTube channel Winning Records. The track is sung in the melodious voice of a rising singer Zehan and the lyrics are by Khara.

They added: “But this was special for us because it is about Lohri and the festival is close to our hearts. We are sure that people will like watching #Privika together on-screen again.”