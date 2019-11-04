Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary emerged as winners on the dance reality show Nach Baliye. The 9th season closed with the TV actor couple lifting the final winner’s cup.

Prince celebrated his victory but also said that it is highly unlikely that other reality shows will invite him.

The reason for the 29-year-old’s statement is the fact that the actor has already won 3 other reality TV shows like Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Roadies 2015.

“I don’t think any show will approach me now,” he told Mumbai Mirror. His wife, Yuvika, with whom he fell in love with on Bigg Boss three years ago and married last year, added, “Shows like these are stepping stones for an outsider. Fortunately, it has been so both professionally and personally for us.”

Prince began his career with Roadies in 2015 while Yuvika on a talent hunt show, India’s Best Cine Stars Ki Khoj in 2004.

Claiming to be self-confessed fans of Raveena Tandon, one of the judges on the show, they commented on the judging style of Ahmed Khan and Tandon.

“We thought the judges were fair, motivating and guiding everyone. If anyone had complaints, it’s their problem.”

Prince also shared what he was going to do with the prize money that they won on the show.

Apart from that, we are going to use it to enjoy ourselves with a vacation in London after a family trip to Chandigarh, and then a trip to Switzerland that we won on the show,” the couple further revealed.