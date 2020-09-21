The 24-year-old actress, Zendaya, won the Emmy trophy for her role as Rue in HBO’s “Euphoria” and beats out a strong group of nominees such as Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), “Killing Eve” stars Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), and Laura Linney (“Ozark”), to win the honor.

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, an American actress, and singer became the youngest actress to win the best lead actress in a drama.

2020 Emmy-winner and visibly-shaken Zendaya is also the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis who won in 2015, reports variety.com. The American television host Jimmy Kimmel said, “She’s younger than Baby Yoda and she already has an Emmy.”

In 2019, Jodie Comer was 26 years old when she held the record by winning the Emmy.

After the announcement, the breathless actress Zendaya was euphoric and gave a special shoutout to “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.

The Disney-actress-turned-drama-star was clearly not prepared for an acceptance speech as she was surrounded by her teary-eyed team and family members. She was wearing a crystal bandeau top with a billowing black-and-white polka-dot skirt and looked really pretty.

“I appreciate you so much; you’re my family,” said Zendaya, addressing Levinson, who based the series on his own battle with drug addiction.

“I’m so grateful for Rue (her character). I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story. I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating. But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” she added.

The actress continued: “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”