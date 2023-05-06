“You did it”, Alia Bhatt gets thumbs up from Deepika Padukone days after her ‘Met’ debut

Days after Alia Bhatt made her debut at Met Gala, the buzz around it has not stopped yet. The latest celeb who cheered for Alia is none other than Deepika Padukone. Deepika’s comment on Alia’s post gained prominence as the former faced online criticisms for posting pictures from the Oscars hours before Alia’s big debut.

Basking in the ‘Met’ glory, Alia shared a video of behind the scenes from the event. In the video, Alia was talking about her preparation, and moments of nervousness before making her gala debut. Deepika wrote on the video, “You did it” and posted a heart emoji on it.

Alia’s post read, “Alia bhatt turned to designer @PrabalGurung for her #MetGala debut, for which even this superstar was a little nervous. Wobbly knees were nowhere to be seen once this glamorous look hit the carpet, though. The all-white outfit elegantly fit into the night’s dress code of “in honour of Karl.” Featuring a dramatic sheer train and hundreds (if not thousands) of pearl beads, the look served up pure princess bride–which certainly was a recurring theme in the decades-spanning catalogue of Lagerfeld’s work. Another nice touch? She wore a single fingerless glove, which was one of Lagerfeld’s favourite accessories (though he wore two).”

Fans have also commented on Alia’s dress. One wrote, “Obsessed with the little pearl bow hair accessories in the back of her head.” Another one wrote, “How did I miss this gown!”

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures of her outfits which she captioned, “Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED,” she added.

As Alia made her debut at Met Gala this year, Deepika has also made the nation proud with her stint as the presenter at Oscars 2023. Deepika had introduced the terrific ‘Naatu Naatu’ on the Oscar stage before it lifted the trophy of ‘Best Original Score’.