Chae Jong Hyeop eyes new romance drama ‘Shining’

Actor Chae Jong Hyeop has been already making waves with his recent drama ‘Serendipity’s Embrace.’ After taking over K-drama enthusiasts with his performance, he is set for his next. Reportedly, Jong Hyeop is offered the lead role in the upcoming romance drama, ‘Shining.’

On September 23, the South Korean media news Sports Chosun reported that Chae Jong Hyeop had bagged a new lead role in the upcoming romance K-drama ‘Shining.’ However, there is no confirmation from Chae Jong Hyeop’s side yet. If the actor greenlights the project, he will again step into the shoes of the romantic lead following the success of his last project. Having played a romantic character in several dramas, Jong Hyeop solidified his footing with the success of ‘Serendipity’s Embrace.’

Reportedly, the upcoming romantic drama ‘Shining’ will be a story about lost and re-found love. The K-drama will chronicle an endearing love story between the male and female leads. In the slated drama, Chae Jong Hyeop will essay the role of Yoon Tae Oh. Tae Oh is a train driver whose life undergoes a drastic change after losing his parents in an accident when he was nineteen.

During the incident, he lived in a small provincial city. Jong Hyeop’s character and his younger brother were riding with their parents. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Tae Seo, got injured in the accident. He now suffers from loneliness and pain. Soon, he crosses paths with Mo Eun Ah. The duo dated for a while but broke when he was twenty, only to reunite with her ten years later.

‘Shining’ is penned by writer Lee Sook Yeon. Sook Yeon is known for writing ‘Tune in For Love’ and ‘A Piece of Your Mind.’ The upcoming drama will be directed by Kim Yoon Jin. Yoon Jin has helmed hits like ‘Our Beloved Summer’ and ‘Tell Me That You Love Me. Meanwhile, the filming of the drama will start once the casting is finalized.

Apart from ‘Serendipity’s Embrace,’ Chae Jong Hyeop is known for his role in ‘Castaway Diva.’ The actor also starred in ‘Nevertheless,’ ‘Love Play All,’ and ‘Eye Love You.’