Yash’s haircut and Bread from KGF 2 has created a rage in Saloons

Ever since the release of Yash’s KGF the nation has seen a whole different kind of rage that was never seen before.

While Yash has become a new rising star who has been adored and followed by millions, his swag of Rocky Bhai from the film has been creating examples of its madness among the audience which was witnessed at many saloons around the nation who specially offered Rocky Bhai’s hairstyle and Bread for fans who are just going gaga over it.

If we look at the success of Yash post the release KGF franchise, it’s just magical and has never been witnessed before. Be it the charisma of his style or his long-haired style, or Bread everything has been followed by his fans.

This could be justified after seeing the menu card of the saloons that have introduced a special Yash’s Rocky Bhai hairstyle and Bread styling for their customers. Saloons from different parts of the nation were seen providing Rocky Bhai’s haircuts and Bread cuts.

To name a few, Suswagatam men’s parlor & spa, Pune, B&B Saloon at Palika Bazaar, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, 9T9 men’s saloon & spa at Dhayari Village, Dhayari, Pune, and Ahmedabad Saloon, Ahmedabad are among those who have specially offered the raging hairstyle and Bread styles of Yash in their saloons.

Moreover, Rameshwar Sen, who owns B&B Saloon in Palika Bazaar, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, shared about the kind of response he is receiving from the customers for taking up Yash style haircut and Bread cut.

He said “Rocky Bhai’s haircut is a rage and is a hairstyle that is trending nowadays. The customers are asking for it regularly, Such kind of craze for the hairstyle is visible after Amitabh Bachchan’s haircut which was famous in the 70s and now people are crazy for this haircut.”

This stands as the epitome of the kind of rage that has been created by the Yash with the success of KGF chapters 1 and 2.

Apart from creating trends with his style, Yash went on to rule the box office with the biggest opening of 54 Cr. in the Hindi market on the very first day which is still untouched by many big players in the industry. Ever since the pan India star, booked such a big opening, he has also created a trend on Twitter as he owned the title of Y54 on his name.