With the pandemic hitting us, podcasts have become a new way of consuming content for the Millennials, a generation that always seeks the new and untested. While there is social media, Netflix & Hotstar to distract us during our free time, the podcast is an exciting medium of staying entertained while carrying out other mundane errands.

Here are some podcasts across categories (musical, entertainment, thriller, comedy, and many more) that will make you dive straight for your headphones.

1) #No Filter Neha Season 5: #NoFilterNeha is a no-holds-barred audio show, where Bollywood star Neha Dhupia chats with her friends from the world of entertainment and digs out stories you’ve never heard before. This is one candid show you must listen to in your free time. Can listen to it here

2) Maed in India: It’s India’s first indie music podcast that showcases the best Indian independent musicians from India and abroad. Each episode presents an interview with an artist/band along with an exclusive stripped-down session or acoustic renditions of their original music. The show prides itself on being the destination for new music, little known stories and unreleased music! Can listen to it here

3) Cyrus Says: Comedian Cyrus Broacha has been entertaining us for more than a decade with his unforgettable pranks and unmatched wit. He brings all of that to his podcast Cyrus Says- a light-hearted and entertaining listen where he and his guests talk, sometimes argue about sports, politics, films, traffic, food and almost any other topic that runs through Broacha’s mind that he feels a need to discuss. Can listen to it here

4) Indian Noir is a gritty crime thriller set in India. It’s a critically acclaimed, chart-topping podcast featuring Indian characters. It is written and voiced by Commonwealth Short Story Prize and DWL Story Prize-winning writer Nikesh Murali.

It is currently in its second season and promises a listening experience filled with plot twists, thrills, and action-filled sequences, all while keeping you at the edge of your seat. Can listen to it here

5) Film City: Hosted by Rahul Ahuja, a leading Bollywood journalist, the podcast is a colourful mix of the latest Bollywood news, Q&As with artists and celebrities for the new song and movie releases, as well as recommendations on new films and shows to watch. Can listen to it here