Will Elvish Yadav participate in Bigg Boss 17?

Elvish Yadav, the well-known YouTuber, made history by winning in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. He’s the first wildcard contestant to take home the prized trophy. As this news buzzes fervently among fans at present, many are left wondering whether he will participate in Bigg Boss 17.

Reports indicate that the winner walked away with a notable prize of ₹25 lakh. Elvish Yadav claimed the lead in the polls, closely pursued by Abhishek Malhan. The grand finale came to life with spirited dance performances, involving both present and former contestants like Pooja and Avinash.

Presently, an official commencement date for Bigg Boss season 17 remains unconfirmed. Yet, murmurs suggest that the seventeenth season will likely kick off towards the close of October 2023. However, the show’s creators have yet to formally verify the arrival of Bigg Boss season 17.

Inside sources suggest that at least 2-3 contenders from Bigg Boss OTT 2 could potentially transition to the realm of Bigg Boss 17. A certain report even asserts that the victor of Bigg Boss OTT will seamlessly segue into the seventeenth season. By these indications, it seems probable that Elvish Yadav might become a fixture of Bigg Boss 17.

When Elvish was inquired about his intentions to grace the television edition, his response was candid: “I don’t think I would want to enter this season. I was inside the house for more than a month and it was a lot for me. Bigg Boss 17 will go on for three to four months so I am not ready yet but I will surely do it in the future.”

Bigg Boss 17 possible contestants:

The list of potential participants for the upcoming event is quite diverse and features individuals from various domains. Among these anticipated contenders are Surbhi Jyoti, who has made her mark as a prominent Television Actress. Additionally, Anjali Arora, known for her presence as a Social Media Influencer, is also being considered. Kanika Mann, recognized for her contributions to the world of Television Acting, is another name that has surfaced as a possible participant.

Moreover, the roster might include Mr. Faisu, acknowledged for his impact as a Social Media Influencer. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, an accomplished Television Actress, is also being speculated as part of the lineup. Awez Darbar, who has garnered acclaim for his talents in dancing and as a Social Media Influencer, might also be a part of the event.

Fahmaan Khan, an established Television Actor, could be among the participants as well. Aishwarya Sharma, renowned for her work as a Television Actress, is a name that has caught the attention of fans and enthusiasts. Additionally, the list comprises Mohsin Khan, a well-recognized face in the realm of Television Acting. Anjum Fakih, esteemed for her role as a Television Actress, completes the lineup of potential participants.