Why did Rana Daggubati touch Shah Rukh’s feet at IIFA pre-event?

The IIFA 2024 pre-event in Mumbai was a star-studded affair filled with warmth and camaraderie, spotlighting Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Rana Daggubati. The press conference on Tuesday night set the stage for a lively and affectionate interaction among the trio, highlighting their close bond.

During the event, Rana Daggubati made headlines with a heartwarming gesture. In a delightful display of respect and camaraderie, he touched the feet of both Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. This traditional South Indian gesture met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Rana humorously remarked, “We are fully South Indian. That’s how we do it,” adding a touch of light-heartedness to the moment. The audience’s reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with social media users praising the gesture. Comments on Instagram included, “hahaha super cute,” and “lovely gesture…Can’t wait to see them at IIFA.”

The evening’s warmth continued as Shah Rukh Khan responded to Rana’s gesture with a gentle kiss on the neck and a heartfelt hug. The affection between the stars was palpable, reflecting a genuine friendship that extends beyond the limelight.

Rana also took a moment to express his gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan, recalling a memorable after-party he attended at the actor’s residence. This personal touch added an extra layer of connection to the evening.

Looking ahead, the excitement for the IIFA Awards 2024 is building. The event will feature an impressive lineup, including Abhishek Banerjee and Siddhant Chaturvedi as hosts for IIFA Rocks, while Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar will take on the main awards night. Rana Daggubati will host IIFA Utsavam, ensuring a varied and engaging experience for attendees.

The ceremony will also showcase performances by renowned veteran actress Rekha, alongside contemporary stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. The IIFA Awards 2024 will take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.