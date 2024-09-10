Payal Kapadia’s Cannes film ‘All We Imagine as Light’ gets Indian release via Rana Daggubati

‘Baahubali’ star Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media has acquired the Indian rights to distribute Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix winner, ‘All We Imagine as Light’. Daggubati secured the exclusive rights from Chalk and Cheese Films and will bring the film to Indian theaters. Payal Kapadia made history by winning the second-highest honor at the Cannes Film Festival, the Grand Prix Award. This makes ‘All We Imagine as Light’ the first Indian film to receive this title.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rana Daggubati said, “After receiving acclaim from audiences at festivals abroad, we are thrilled to bring Payal’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’ to Indian viewers. Our partnership with this incredible film is a step forward in our efforts to showcase compelling and moving stories from different parts of the country to audiences everywhere.”

Written and directed by Payal Kapadia, the film tells the story of two women in Mumbai. One is Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. The other is her younger roommate, Anu, who is searching for a private space to be intimate with her boyfriend. The two embark on a beach trip that allows them to find a space for their desires to manifest. ‘All We Imagine as Light’ features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon.

The film is an Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India. Janus and Sideshow will distribute the film in North America. It has distributied many Academy Award-winning films.

As reported by Variety, Kapadia said, “This film is about the friendship between three different women. Oftentimes, women are pitted against each other, but for me, friendship is a very important relationship because it can lead to greater solidarity, inclusivity, and empathy towards one another.” During its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film, presenting a nuanced and fulfilling narrative of sisterhood, received rave reviews. Moreover, it recieved an 8-minute-long standing ovation, earning praise from several film critics.

The success of ‘All We Imagine as Light’ depicts Kapadia’s brilliant storytelling and directorial prowess. Its widespread popularity has paved the way for the filmmaker to carve a niche for herself in the global film industry. Additionally, the film is a strong Indian contender for the upcoming Oscars in the International Feature Film category.

Meanwhile, independent films supported by Rana Daggubati and Spirit Media include ‘Bommalata’. He has also backed titles such as ‘C/o Kancharapalem’, ‘Charlie 777′, and ’35-Chinna Katha Kaadu’. Moreover, with ‘All We Imagine as Light’ as its next release, Spirit Media continues to support and elevate indie films.