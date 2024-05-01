Why Dan Radcliffe feels ‘sad’ about JK Rowling’s anti-transgender comments

Actor Daniel Radcliffe feels “really sad” by Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling’s constant anti-transgender comments and her support for others with transphobic views.

The actor revealed that he has not spoken to the author during an interview with the Atlantic, reports people.com.

“It makes me really sad, ultimately, because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic,” Radcliffe, who played the title role in eight Potter films, said of Rowling and her controversial comments.

“Jo, obviously Harry Potter would not have happened without her, so nothing in my life would have probably happened the way it is without that person. But that doesn’t mean that you owe the things you truly believe to someone else for your entire life.”

Radcliffe had also replied to Rowling’s recent post on social media that he and his co-actors Emma Watson and Rupert Grint can “save their apologies” and that she wouldn’t forgive them.

Radcliffe said: “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that.”