Who is Taylor Russell? Is the actress dating Harry Styles?

Taylor Russell and Harry Styles have the internet buzzing. Taylor was reportedly spotted in the VIP section at the singer’s concert in Vienna over the weekend, sparking intense dating rumours. A video of the two walking together in the city went viral after the show.

When the two were seen together last month, relationship rumours started to circulate. Despite the fact that neither side has officially confirmed or denied the rumoured relationship, people and especially the Harries (Harry Styles fans) cannot stop talking about what would otherwise be one of Hollywood’s hottest young couples.

Taylor Russell is a 28-year-old Canadian actor who was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and brought up in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto. Russell is biracial as her mother is white and her father is black. As a child, she struggled to fit in with her friends because of the colour of her skin but was always drawn to the performing arts and wanted to pursue careers in both dance and painting.

She has been rising to fame in the worlds of films and television. She has established a reputation for herself as a dynamic actor in films like Waves (2019), Escape Room (2019) and its sequel in 2021, Bones and All (2022) and the Netflix series Lost In Space (2018–2021).

She was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female in Waves and won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for her role as a cannibalistic teenager in Bones and All.

She gained significant attention recently when she was photographed taking a stroll with Harry Styles. In pictures and footage obtained this weekend by TMZ, the actress can be seen in a VIP tent, enjoying Harry’s show in Vienna on Saturday night. Now, it seems like she’s going on his tour with him—at least in part. It’s unclear if she’ll accompany him on his subsequent gigs in Europe.

This wasn’t the first time Styles and Russell were photographed together. Last month, they were spotted together at a London art gallery, which sparked a lot of speculations about a possible relationship between the two. The rumoured couple was dressed casually for the occasion; the actress wore a white blouse, and the musician sported a jacket and some black trousers.