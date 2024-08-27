Director Ranjith under Kerala Police investigation after Sreelekha Mitra’s complaint

In a significant development in Kerala’s film industry, the state’s police have initiated a criminal case against acclaimed director Ranjith following serious allegations made by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra. This move comes in the wake of Mitra’s complaint, which she filed on Monday with the Kochi City Police. The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with assault or criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty.

The allegations against Ranjith emerged a day after he resigned from his position as chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, a role he had held for some time. The timing of the resignation and the complaint has intensified scrutiny around the director.

According to Inspector General of Police S. Syamsundar, a special investigation team has been formed to probe the accusations. He stated, “We have received a complaint from the victim regarding Director Ranjith. A crime has been registered at the North Police Station under Section 354, and an investigation will proceed as directed by the special team constituted for this purpose.”

The complaint lodged by Mitra details an incident from 2009, when she was in Kochi to discuss a potential role in Ranjith’s film, ‘Palerimanikkam’. Mitra alleges that during their meeting, Ranjith engaged in inappropriate behavior, including making unwelcome physical advances. In her complaint, she describes how Ranjith allegedly “clutched” her hand and made further attempts to touch her inappropriately.

Mitra’s complaint includes a disturbing account of her experience: “I was invited to discuss a role in ‘Palerimanikkam’ and was asked to meet Ranjith at his residence in Kaloor Kadavanthra. During our conversation, he grasped my hand and tried to move his hand to other parts of my body with clear sexual intent. Recognizing his inappropriate behavior, I fled his apartment and returned to my hotel.”

She also noted that she did not initially pursue legal action due to her unfamiliarity with the local legal system, as she was based in Kolkata. However, she has now decided to come forward, prompted by recent public and legal discourse surrounding harassment in the industry.

In her written complaint to the Kochi City Police Commissioner, Mitra emphasized that she had been informed that a formal written complaint was necessary for legal action to proceed. Despite her initial reluctance, she has now taken this step to ensure the case is officially registered and investigated.

This case comes in the context of broader scrutiny of the Malayalam film industry, following the recent release of a report by the Justice Hema Committee. This comprehensive 235-page report, which had its findings redacted to protect the identities of those involved, highlights various instances of harassment and exploitation within the industry. The report also reveals that a small group of powerful male figures wield significant influence over the industry’s operations.

The Kerala government has responded to these revelations by announcing the formation of a special investigation team to address allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film sector. This decision follows a meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has expressed commitment to addressing the challenges faced by women in the industry.

The investigation into director Ranjith is part of a broader effort to tackle issues of misconduct and abuse in the entertainment industry, reflecting a growing awareness and willingness to address such serious concerns. As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how it will impact both Ranjith and the wider film community in Kerala.