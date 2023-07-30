Who is Natasha Madhwani? Daughter of actress Mumtaz, wife of Fardeen Khan

Natasha Madhwani is the daughter of popular actress Mumtaz who used to rule Bollywood in the 70s and 80s. Mumtaz was one of the fittest actresses of her era and her beauty was unparalleled. She appeared with almost all the big names of the time but after a while, she stepped away from the world of films after her marriage to Mayur Madhwani who was a filmmaker. They had two daughters after few years named Natasha Madhwani and Tanya Madhwani.

Natasha Madhwani was born in England but has lived abroad for most of her life. She has made sure that she always stays away from the limelight. When it comes to beauty, Natasha has even surpassed her mother Mumtaz but chose to stay away from the movies and did not pursue a career in Bollywood.

Although Natasha stayed away from the limelight, she is often seen with Fardeen at social gatherings. On December 14th, 2005, she wed actor Fardeen Khan who is the son of actor Feroz Khan in Mumbai. Diani Isabelle Khan, a baby girl, was born to the couple in December 2013, and Azarius Fardeen Khan, a boy, was born on August 11, 2017.

Fardeen was away from Bollywood for quite a while but now rumours of his comeback often make headlines. While no official announcement about him has been made yet, his pictures of getting back in shape took the internet by storm.