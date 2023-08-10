Who is Jason Tian, rapper Lil Tay’s brother?

Lil Tay, the polarizing online figure who gained prominence in 2018 through her videos filled with explicit language, is said to have passed away. Her older brother, Jaison Tian, has also reportedly died. Their reported deaths were seemingly acknowledged by their family through social media on Wednesday, August 9.

Jason, who wanted to be a rapper, was once called the ‘brains behind the scenes’ for helping his younger sister find her unique style and attitude that made her really popular online.

Prior to Lil Tay’s rise to fame, Jason had initially uploaded his rap content on YouTube but encountered limited success. It was only after devising a strategy that thrust his younger sister into the spotlight that significant traction began to unfold.

While conveying the news of the young influencer’s untimely passing, the family revealed that her brother had also left this world. Through an Instagram update, the family, addressing Tay by her actual name, Claire Hope, expressed:

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

Although Tay’s family didn’t promptly disclose the identity of the brother, earlier accounts indicate that the influencer’s kin was Jason Tian, a 22-year-old hopeful in the realm of rap music.

In 2021, Jason Tian came into focus following a report that alleged his involvement in crafting his sister Tay’s digital persona. During that same year, Jason initiated a GoFundMe campaign on his sister’s behalf, who had withdrawn from public view since 2018.

In the GoFundMe description, Jason levelled accusations of mistreatment against Lil Tay’s father and pledged that the raised funds would be directed toward covering his sister’s legal expenses. The aim was to provide her with an opportunity to pursue legal action against the individual responsible for her physical and emotional distress.

A Twitter account called @CureBore shared the news of the siblings’ death and posted pictures of Lil Tay and Jason Tian together.

“Claire Hope, popularly known as Lil Tay, and her brother Jason Tian have passed away,” the tweet read.

The family has refrained from disclosing the circumstances of the siblings’ passing, and has stated that both fatalities are currently “under investigation.”