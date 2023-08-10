Who is Christopher Hope? Lil Tay’s father refuses to confirm her death

Christopher Hope, a lawyer from Vancouver, Canada, is the father of Lil Tay, the young rap sensation who has passed away.

Lil Tay, who was 14 years old, and her brother have both passed away, as confirmed in a post on her Instagram on August 9, 2023. Lil Tay’s real name was Claire Hope. The post didn’t mention the name of her deceased brother.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” Hope’s family announced on Lil Tay’s Instagram page, which has 3.3 million followers.

“We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

As reported by the New York Post, Chris Hope remarked, “Yes, you’ve got the correct individual, but I can’t offer any comments at this moment. I’m unable to provide any remarks right now. I apologize — I’m unable to.”

Five years ago, Lil Tay disappeared from the internet. This led to a fight between her parents over who would take care of her. During this time, there were strange stories online about her family and how safe she was. In June 2018, Lil Tay’s Instagram account was cleared, and she posted “help me” on her story.

A few months later, someone hacked Lil Tay’s Instagram account and wrote some bad things about her dad, Christopher Hope. They said that he made her come back to Canada to make money from her. Lil Tay’s manager, Harry Tsang, said in 2018 that these bad things were not true.

Lil Tay and her mother, Angela Tian, talked to The Daily Beast on the phone. Lil Tay said, “Right now I’m in a bad situation, and I don’t want to talk about these things.” She also said her father took them back to Canada because he thought she was in danger.

In 2021, Lil Tay’s Instagram suddenly became active again after being inactive for a long time. During this time, posts appeared on the account that seemed to come from her brother. These posts claimed that their father had hurt them physically and emotionally, and had taken all of Lil Tay’s money. However, Hope, their father, rejected these claims and sent a formal order to Instagram, asking them to stop these posts.

The Vancouver Police Department informed The Post that they had not received any reports regarding their deaths. The Post was unable to contact her mother or the authorities in Los Angeles.