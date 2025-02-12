When Varun Dhawan talked about Samay Raina’s show with Ranveer Allahbadia

A recent episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent show featuring Ranveer Allahbadia and content creator Apoorva Makhija sparked a huge controversy. During the show, Allahbadia asked a contestant a crass and vulgar question which stirred widespread criticism. Amid the row, an old video of Varun Dhawan discussing appearing on Samay Raina’s show with Ranveer Allahbadia is going viral. The ‘Baby John’ predicted a crossfire in the show, which has now captured the attention of several social media users.

An interview clip of Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Allahbadia is going viral where the Youtuber is convincing the actor to appear on India’s Got Latent. The actor expressed his enthusiasm but acknowledged the risks associated. He stated that while he had no concerns about cancel culture, his association with the show could negatively impact his professional associations. Dhawan iterated that he would only participate when he was not actively promoting a film so that he would not drag others into controversy.

In the clip, Dhawan says, “I would go for it. I could get cancelled but I feel maybe his show would get affected negatively. Because the more eyeballs you get in that way sometimes when you are doing that humour.” He added, “I would do it in a skip of a heartbeat, but for the teams I am leading, I’ll have to do it when I am not promoting a film. So that there is nobody else caught in the crossfire because there will be a crossfire for sure.”

Also Read: Assam Police in Mumbai to investigate ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

The clip surfaces amid the ongoing row against Allahabadia. His remarks on the show have drawn significant flack. While he has issued a public apology, the fire of backlash is still burning bright. Taking to social media, Allahbadia stated that comedy is not his forte. He said, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry. My comment was inappropriate—it wasn’t even funny. Comedy isn’t my forte. Many of you asked if this is how I want to use my platform, and obviously, it’s not. I won’t offer any context or justification. I’m just here to apologise.”