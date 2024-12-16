When Pandit Ravi Shankar first called Zakir Hussain ‘Ustad’ while announcing his Padma Shri

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15 at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital. Hussain, who was in the hospital for two weeks, was in the ICU after his condition worsened. He passed away due the complications that arose from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung condition. The musical virtuoso was the youngest Indian to receive the honour of the Padma Shri. The award was special for Hussain as it was also the first time when Pandit Ravi Shankar addressed Hussain as ‘Ustad.’

In an encounter with DD, the percussionist revealed an interesting anecdote when he received the news of his Padma Shri honour. Hussain recalled, “When the Padma Shri award was announced for me, it was 4 am. Someone came with a newspaper. I was performing at St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai with Pandit Ravishankar ji. My father, Ustad Allah Rakha, was also sitting in the front row.”

The artist continued, “I think someone came and whispered in his ear, informing him about my Padma Shri, as it had been published in the newspapers. He got really excited. My father somehow managed to send the message to Pandit Ravi Shankar Ji on stage. Panditji (Pandit Ravi Shankar) announced my Padma Shri on stage. It was the first time he addressed me as ‘Ustad’.” He added, “It was a very special moment for me, as it was announced in front of my father and Pandit Ravi Shankar Ji, two of my biggest inspirations.”

Ustad Zakir Hussain received the honour of the Padma Shri in 1988. He also revecived the distinguished awards of the Padma Bhushan in 2002 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. Additionally, he received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990. Apart from momentous national recognitions, Zakir Hussain was also the recipient of major Global musical honours. He received numerous international honours and awards, including five Grammy Awards. In 2024, he won three Grammys on the same day, making him the first Indian artist to boast the milestone.