Sachin Tendulkar shares emotional tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain

On Thursday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away on December 15.

Sharing a heartfelt throwback video on Instagram, Tendulkar recalled moments spent with the maestro. In the video, the cricket icon is seen attempting to learn a pitched percussion instrument from the late Ustad.

Advertisement

Despite his best efforts, Sachin Tendulkar struggled to master the technique of Zakir Hussain. In the caption, he simply wrote, “Memories with the Maestro.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s passing has left a deep void in India’s music scene. A towering figure in the world of tabla, his influence extended beyond musicians to reach people from all walks of life.

His demise has been felt as a personal loss by many, including celebrities from the film industry. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar expressed his sorrow on social media, describing Zakir Hussain as “truly a treasure for our country’s musical heritage.”

Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan also paid his respects on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a nostalgic photo of Zakir Hussain guiding him as he played the tabla. Haasan fondly remembered the moments they shared, writing, “Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you.”

Music composer A. R. Rahman, who won both an Oscar and a Grammy, also mourned the loss of the tabla virtuoso. Rahman, who had long admired Zakir Hussain, expressed regret over not collaborating with him in recent years.

In a touching tribute, Rahman wrote, “Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. His loss is immeasurable for all of us.” Rahman also shared his sadness over an album they had planned together, which never came to fruition.