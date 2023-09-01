Wedding Diaries UP Conclave commences

The city of Love and the Taj Mahal Agra, the timeless city of history and heritage, is all set to witness the Wedding Diaries Conclave, a groundbreaking and first-of-its-kind event that aims to elevate wedding tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

Bollywood divas like Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Diana Penty, and Sobhita Dhulipala along with some others are expected to grace the event.

The event will showcase the opulence and splendor of weddings in Agra and Uttar Pradesh by facilitating a prestigious gathering of industry experts, designers, celebrities, and enthusiasts.

The event the two day event commenced from today at the Double Tree Hotel by Hilton in Agra.

“We are committed to encouraging such grand events, which will mark a significant milestone in the development of wedding tourism in Uttar Pradesh. They have the potential to highlight the culture, heritage and traditions of the state globally,” said Mukesh Kumar Mesharam, Principal Secretary, Tourism.

“This will also create numerous economic opportunities for the people of the state and give their talent a deserved podium, while the state has already emerged as the most favored tourist destination in the country,” added Mesharam, who graced this event with his presence.

The Wedding Diaries Conclave offers an exclusive and unparalleled platform for wedding enthusiasts, facilitating in-depth discussions on weddings and events within the state. It presents a curated collection of exquisite wedding couture, setting new standards for luxury and style in the industry.

The conclave will hold four rounds of expert panel discussions, where luminaries from the wedding and fashion worlds will share their insights and experiences. These discussions promise to be enriching for anyone seeking to explore the intricacies of weddings in the state.

The event will witness the participation of five of India’s top designers, each showcasing their extraordinary creations. A grand ensemble of around 100 models will grace the runway, bringing to life the magic of these designer collections.

Adding glamour to the event, Bollywood superstars, including Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Diana Penty, and Sobhita Dhulipala, will grace the occasion with their presence, while the charismatic Rakshanda Khan Tyagi will take on the role of the event host. Their attendance is evidence of Uttar Pradesh’s growing allure and potential as an emerging wedding destination.