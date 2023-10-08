We both share experience of being superstar’s spouse: Saira Banu to Gauri Khan

Veteran actress Saira Banu, who often shares intriguing stories from the past on her Instagram, took to the social media platform on Sunday to send her best wishes to producer Gauri Khan on the latter’s birthday.

Gauri is also the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

She took to the story section of her Instagram and shared an image of Gauri and wrote on the picture, “Many happy returns of the day, Gauri. We both share the remarkable experience of being a superstar’s spouse. I have closely seen you transitioning from a bubbly, effervescent young wife to an elegant, hardworking, and a trendsetting woman.”

Advertisement

She further mentioned, “The way you handle this precious feeling truly resonates with me. It brings back memories of my time with Dilip Sahib. @iamsrk and you have always stood by Dilip Sahib and me in good and bad times. Sending you an abundance of love and blessings on this special day.”