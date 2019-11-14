The makers of one of the most anticipated movies of 2019, Mardaani 2, have released the official trailer of the film. The Rani Mukerji-starrer cop action-drama will see the actress reprise her role as the brave cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The first part of the Mardaani franchise had released in 2014 to rave reviews and excellent box office numbers.

The second instalment of the film went on floors this year and Rani had been shooting for the same in Rajasthan as well. A few weeks back, a teaser of Rani’s Mardaani was shared. Now, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie and it is sure to give you chills. In the much-awaited trailer, Rani Mukerji is seen chasing an unknown, unseen villain who is raping girls and challenges Shivani Roy in this race against time thriller.

The synopsis of the trailer read, “Shivani Shivaji Roy is back and this time she’s on the trail of a 21-year-old merciless villain who targets women.”

Helmed by Gopi Puthran, the film will also cast Sudhanshu Pandey, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna and others. The film has been shot in Kota, Rajasthan and Rani has shot some of the action scenes in extremely hot temperatures. The schedule of the film was wrapped up this year on May 29.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is slated to release on December 13, 2019.