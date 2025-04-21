‘Mardaani 3’ release date OUT: Rani Mukerji returns for the ultimate thrill!

The wait for the next chapter in the ‘Mardaani’ saga is finally over! Yash Raj Films has confirmed that the highly anticipated ‘Mardaani 3’ will hit theatres on February 27, 2026, just in time for the Holi festivities.

The announcement comes with a first-look image of Rani Mukerji as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, and let’s just say, it’s as fierce as ever.

Advertisement

Since the first ‘Mardaani’ film hit screens in 2014, this crime-thriller franchise has stood out for one major reason: a woman at the helm of a high-octane, action-packed narrative.

Advertisement

Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of the tough, no-nonsense cop Shivani has struck a chord with audiences, earning her a place as one of the most memorable female characters in recent cinema.

Now, she’s back to take on even darker forces in the third installment.

With the countdown to ‘Mardaani 3’ officially on, the studio teased a bloody, intense battle between good and evil. This time, Shivani is up against an even more sinister, ruthless set of villains. And with Rani Mukerji teasing that the film will be “dark, deadly, and brutal,” it’s clear that fans are in for a spine-chilling ride.

The film will bring even more excitement with fresh talent behind the scenes. Aditya Chopra, who has been the mastermind behind the ‘Mardaani’ franchise, is producing once again.

The script credit goes to Aayush Gupta, popular his work on ‘The Railway Men’, and ‘Mardaani 3’ will be in direction of Abhiraj Minawala, an Associate Director on the highly anticipated ‘War 2’.

For those who need a little refresher, the ‘Mardaani’ series began with the 2014 hit, where Rani Mukerji’s Shivani took on the ruthless world of human trafficking. The film was a commercial success and praised for Rani’s powerhouse performance.

It was followed by ‘Mardaani 2’ in 2019, which upped the ante, showcasing even more of Shivani’s relentless pursuit of justice.