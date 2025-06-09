Rani Mukerji shares why Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’ still feels fresh after 30 years

Actress Rani Mukerji opened up about why ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’, directed by her husband Aditya Chopra, continues to resonate with audiences even after three decades.

Mukerji recently attended the premiere of ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’ and shared her thoughts on the enduring power of its story. She told IANS how love remains constant even as the world changes, a theme the musical beautifully captures. The ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ actress noted that ‘Come Fall in Love’ doesn’t feel like a 30-year-old tale, despite its roots in the iconic film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.” Rani revealed that the original love story between characters Roger and Simran was actually Aditya Chopra’s initial concept before it evolved into the beloved Raj and Simran narrative in DDLJ. Now, three decades later, he has returned to that original idea through this Broadway-style adaptation.

“Things can change, everything can change, but love stands the test of time, and I think CIFL is a testament to that because when you see the scenes and see it in a perspective today, you don’t feel that the story is 30 years old. The story between Roger and Simran was his original story, which became DDLJ later with Raj and Simran, and after 30 years, he has got his original story of Rog and Simran back,” shared Rani Mukerji.

In a landmark moment for Indian cinema and cross-cultural collaboration, Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’ made its grand debut at the Manchester Opera House. Inspired by “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (DDLJ), the longest-running film in Indian cinematic history, the English-language stage adaptation marks a significant cultural bridge between India and the UK.

The original DDLJ has been a staple in Indian film culture since 1995, playing continuously in Mumbai. Now reimagined for global audiences, the musical version features 18 original English compositions and brings together a diverse cast of emerging British talents with connections to Manchester and the Northwest, alongside internationally celebrated South Asian performers.

The cast includes Jena Pandya (Bhangra Nation, Mamma Mia) as Simran and Ashley Day (An American in Paris, Dynasty) as Rog. Supporting roles are played by Irvine Iqbal (The Father and the Assassin) as Baldev, Kara Lane (The Addams Family) as Minky, Harveen Mann-Neary (Bend It Like Beckham) as Lajjo, and Millie O’Connell (SIX) as Cookie. Also joining the ensemble are Amonik Melaco (Austenland), Ankur Sabharwal (Snakes and Ladders), Kinshuk Sen, and Russell Wilcox (Exit The King).