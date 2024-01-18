Watch Karan Johar as a South Indian actor in new Lenskart ad

In a humorous twist, Lenskart has unveiled its latest advertisement, featuring the dynamic duo of Kiara Advani and Karan Johar. The promotional spot promises a delightful experience that will leave you in stitches. Johar takes center stage, portraying a South Indian movie star with an unexpected comedic flair.

As Johar dons a pair of glasses, the scene takes a comical turn. With a dramatic flourish, he clenches his fist adorned with golden rings, a classic move reminiscent of South Indian movie stars. A sudden gust of wind sweeps through the room, whisking away all the spectacles and sunglasses in its path. The whimsical chaos sets the tone for the ad’s playful narrative.

Watch the ad here:

The next frame reveals Johar transformed into a rowdy character, sporting a toothpick in his mouth and a vibrant ensemble – a pink shirt unbuttoned with a stylish scarf. Inquisitively, Kiara Advani questions, “Are you buying this?”

Against the backdrop of dramatic music, Johar, in his newfound rowdy avatar, removes his scarf and nonchalantly spits out the toothpick, responding with a witty, “No, everyone is buying this.” The scene takes a hilarious turn as Johar, reminiscent of iconic South Indian movie sequences, thrusts spectacles onto those around him.

The ad, guided by the creative brilliance of stand-up comedians Tanmay Bhat, Deviah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi, keeps the audience entertained throughout. Directed by the talented Shakun Batra, this marks the second installment in Lenskart’s advertising series. The tagline, “Glasses badlo, vibe badlo” encapsulates the essence of the campaign, urging viewers to transform not just their eyewear but also their entire vibe.

This amusing advertisement follows the first in the series, where Kiara Advani showcased her playful side by hilariously mimicking Karan Johar’s iconic style. The initial sequence unfolded when Johar suggested Advani try on a pair of glasses, leading to a side-splitting transformation where she flawlessly replicated his trademark expressions and antics.

In a clever sign-off, the ad concludes with Johar delivering the punchline, “mind it!” – a nod to the Thalaiva way, leaving audiences with a memorable and laughter-filled Lenskart experience.