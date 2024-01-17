Kiara Advani nails Karan Johar’s style in Lenskart ad

In a recent advertisement, Bollywood star Kiara Advani showcased her playful side as she comically mimicked the iconic style of filmmaker Karan Johar. The amusing sequence unfolded when Johar suggested Kiara try on a pair of glasses, leading to a side-splitting transformation where she flawlessly replicated his trademark expressions and antics.

From imitating Johar’s signature pout to engaging strangers in lighthearted conversations, Kiara’s spot-on imitation left viewers in stitches. Social media erupted with praise for the actress’s stellar performance, with users dubbing her the “Best Mimic of KJo.” The advertisement quickly gained traction for its creativity, with comments pouring in to laud the innovative approach.

Watch the video here:

As the comedic exchange between Kiara and Karan Johar resonated with the audience, the ad has become a memorable and entertaining experience. Fans expressed their admiration for Kiara’s versatility, applauding her ability to bring humor to the forefront.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently in the midst of hosting the eighth season of his renowned celebrity talk show, “Koffee With Karan,” scheduled to conclude this week. Additionally, he is gearing up for upcoming projects, including the production of Salman Khan’s film, “The Bull,” under his banner, Dharma Productions.

Turning attention to Kiara’s recent ventures, she was last seen in “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” alongside Kartik Aaryan. The talented actress has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline, including a collaboration with Ram Charan in the film titled “Game Changer.” Kiara Advani continues to captivate audiences with her versatile performances and playful off-screen moments, solidifying her status as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.