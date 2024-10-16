Vivek Oberoi’s video praising the Bishnoi community goes viral amid threats to Salman Khan

Days after Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang shot politician Baba Siddique, Salman Khan’s security has been tightened. Bishnoi’s gang members have openly confessed to the murder of the NCP MLA. The gang had previously vowed to harm those who helped Salman Khan. They have threatened the superstar on several occasions and have even fired rounds at his residence.

For those unaware, Lawrence Bishnoi is after Salman Khan for killing two blackbucks during the shoot of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Rajasthan. Blackbucks are considered sacred in the Bishnoi community. Amid the threats aimed at Salman and the tightening of his security, an old video of Vivek Oberoi, who had a public fallout with the superstar has surfaced. In the clip from a speech, Vivek is praising the Bishnoi community.

In the speech, which is said to have been delivered last year, Vivek said, “In every household, including mine, we feed cow’s milk to kids. There’s only one community in the whole world – the Bishnoi community – where if a fawn’s mother dies, the Bishnoi mothers take it in their laps and feed them milk like they feed their kids. You won’t find this anywhere else in the world.”

Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi praising Bishnoi Ab Savlon bhai ka kya hoga pic.twitter.com/rjQJAUgCm2 — Sunanda Roy (@SaffronSunanda) October 14, 2024



On Saturday, Baba Siddique, an MLA of the Sharad Pawar NCP faction, was shot dead in Mumbai. Subsequently, four people have been arrested since Baba Siddique’s killing. These include- Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), and Pravin Lonkar. Meanwhile, another suspected shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, is missing. Salman Khan, who shared a close bond with Baba Siddique, cancelled his shoot and rushed to Bandra’s Lilavati Hospital after the politician was shot.

The Mumbai Police suspected Siddique was killed by Bishnoi after a purported Facebook post surfaced. The post read, “Jo Salman Khan aur Dawood gang ki help karega apna hisab-kitab laga ke rakhna. (whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood Ibrahim gang, keep your accounts in order).” The comments were posted by Shubuu Lonkar. The police suspects him to be an aide of the Bishnoi gang- Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar.

Also Read: Mumbai Police heightens Salman Khan’s security amid fresh threat from Lawrence Bishnoi

The ‘Kick’ star was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of his 1998 hit, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai.’ He was sentenced to five years in jail but was later granted bail. Subsequently, in 2018, Lawrence began threatening Salman. However, the threat’s intensity escalated in 2023 when Salman’s father, Salim Khan found a death threat letter.