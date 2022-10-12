Vivek Agnihotri to be honored with ‘National Kishore Kumar Award’

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has taken over the nation with his last release ‘The Kashmir Files’, he has owned the attention of the masses with an appealing story. Having said that, such an effort from the director has been receiving well-deserved recognition and now the director is all set to be honored with the ‘National Kishore Kumar Award’ by the Madhya Pradesh government on 13th October.

‘National Kishore Kumar Award’ is a very prestigious award that has honored a few legendary personalities in the past such as Amitabh Bachchan, Yash Chopra, Gulzar, Manoj Kumar, Dilip Kumar, and more. Joining the list of these prominent and legendary personalities, it is a sheer pride for Vivek that he is receiving such a great honor.

Apart from him winning critical acclamation, his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has also been making its name at various film festivals like Awareness Film Festival and Seattle Film Festival.

Vivek has come up with some heart-wrenching real stories that provoked every emotion of the Indian citizen. The director created a cinematic wonder that made its mark with its strong content that has the power to give voice to many Kashmiri pandits whose stories drive the audience back to the cinema halls.