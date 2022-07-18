Vipul Shah’s ‘HUMAN’ & Saba Azad’s Rocmet boys grabs top places in IMDb

As the year 2022 has come half way, OTT kept leading its way in bringing some of the most interesting content to its audience. With its strong content, Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari starrer ‘Human’ was released in January and kept the audience intact with its engaging story for 3 months and then saw a sudden spike in the month of June while winning its strong position in the list of most popular Indian web series in 2022 first half.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Human’ is a medical drama streaming television series starring Shefali Shah as Dr. Gauri Nath and Kirti Kulhari as Dr. Saira Sabharwal. The story takes the audience into the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams. The series went on to rage among the masses as it wins its place in the list of the most popular Indian web series in 2022 released so far with an IMDb rating of 8.0

While the series brought a strong character of two leading ladies, it proved to be another cinematic wonder from the house of Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Moreover, Shefali Shah’s performance in the series went on to receive immense love from the masses while the actress still receives an audience love anticipating for next season to come.

Now the fans’ magic is happening with director Vipul Amrutlal Shah as fans asking him for season 2 for the show over social media.

Amazingly directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah ‘Human’ was released on 14 January 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. The 10-episode series was under the production of Sunshine Pictures Private Limited.