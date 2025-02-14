Khushi Kapoor soars to IMDb top 20 after ‘Loveyapa’ success

Khushi Kapoor is making waves! The young actress, who just had her first big-screen moment with ‘Loveyapa’, has seen a stunning rise in popularity. She jumped from #82 to #20 on IMDb’s List of Popular Indian Celebrities, all thanks to fans who have been showering her with love.

Despite the constant buzz around her debut, Khushi didn’t let the noise get to her. Instead, she let ‘Loveyapa’ do the talking. The romantic comedy, where she stars alongside Junaid Khan, has charmed audiences, and her performance as the bubbly Baani Sharma has clearly struck a chord.

Khushi Kapoor from Netflix to the big screen

Khushi Kapoor first stepped into the spotlight with ‘The Archies’ (2023), where she played Betty Cooper in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix adaptation. Though reviews were mixed, her bright screen presence was noted. But with ‘Loveyapa’, she seems to have truly arrived, proving she’s more than just a star kid.

And she’s not stopping here. Up next is ‘Nadaaniyan’, where she pairs up with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Their chemistry in the song ‘Ishq Mein’ has already set social media buzzing, adding to the anticipation for the film’s OTT release.