‘Crazxy’ ft Sohum Shah among IMDb’s top 5 most anticipated Indian films

Sohum Shah’s upcoming film ‘Crazxy’ has captured audiences’ attention even before its release, securing the 4th spot on IMDb’s list of the most anticipated Indian movies and shows.

The film’s ranking highlights the growing excitement around Shah’s work, known for its gripping storytelling and distinct cinematic appeal.

Adding to the anticipation, ‘Crazxy’ shares space on the prestigious list with some of Bollywood’s biggest upcoming releases. Salman Khan’s high-octane action film ‘Sikandar’, Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama ‘Chhaava’, and the quirky romantic comedy ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, have all made it to the top rankings.

Directed and written by Girish Kohli, ‘Crazxy’ has backing of an impressive production team, including Sohum Shah himself, alongside Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. The film is ready for release on February 28, 2025.

One of the most awaited films on the list, ‘Chhaava’, promises to bring the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life on the big screen. Based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel ‘Chhava’, the film stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, portraying the valiant Maratha warrior.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the historical drama also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.

Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ is another massive release generating excitement among fans. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film marks Khan’s return to the action genre in a larger-than-life avatar. The ensemble cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.