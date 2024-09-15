Vineet Kumar Singh’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ gets standing ovation at TIFF premiere

Vineet Kumar Singh’s latest film, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, has captured the spotlight at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), earning rave reviews and a lengthy standing ovation. The film’s premiere on September 13, 2024, was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience, marking a triumphant debut for the much-anticipated project.

The star-studded event saw the film’s cast and crew, including Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and the acclaimed director Reema Kagti, gracing the red carpet. Also present were the producers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ritesh Sidhwani. The evening saw the film’s significant buzz, with Vineet Kumar Singh visibly moved by the warm reception.

‘Superboys of Malegaon’ tells the compelling story of a filmmaker seeking refuge in cinema from the monotony of daily life. Singh’s performance, alongside Gourav’s pivotal role, has garnered particular praise, underscoring the film’s engaging narrative and strong performances.

The film is ready for its next major appearance at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10, 2024, ahead of its Indian theatrical release scheduled for January 2025. Following its run in cinemas, it will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The TIFF premiere has set high expectations for the film, with critics and audiences alike reacting positively to its unique storyline and dynamic execution. Singh, who last appeared in the film ‘Ghuspaithiya’, is also preparing to appear in several upcoming projects, including the multilingual film ‘SDGM’ alongside Sunny Deol, and the films ‘Aadhaar’ and ‘Rangeen’.