Tu Yaa Main: Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav to bring thrills in 2026!

Bollywood’s next big thriller is here, and it’s bringing together two fresh yet popular names—Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav! Known for its unique storytelling, Colour Yellow (the makers of ‘Tumbbad’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’) has teamed up with directors Aanand L Rai and Bejoy Nambiar for ‘Tu Yaa Main’.

The film promises to be an electrifying mix of romance and suspense, unfolding in the eerie yet mesmerizing backwaters.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the teaser, and let’s just say—it’s a spine-chilling treat! With haunting visuals, a mysterious setting, and an intense chemistry between the leads, ‘Tu Yaa Main’ looks like a gripping ride that balances love and fear in equal measure.

At the heart of the film lies an intriguing dynamic. Shanaya and Adarsh’s characters come from ‘vastly different socio-economic backgrounds’, setting the stage for deep conflicts, opposing worldviews, and an unpredictable journey.

Director Bejoy Nambiar, known for films like ‘Shaitan’ and ‘David’, describes the project as an emotionally charged thriller that ‘blurs the lines between romance and survival’.

“With Tu Yaa Main, we’re pushing boundaries. Adarsh and Shanaya’s contrasting energies are what make this story so compelling. This film is not just about love—it’s about the unexpected, the wild, and the terrifying,” he said.

Pairing Adarsh Gourav, who stunned audiences with his ‘The White Tiger’ performance, alongside Shanaya Kapoor, who’s stepping into new cinematic terrain, might seem like an unusual choice—but that’s exactly what makes it exciting!

Producer Aanand L Rai highlighted this unpredictable casting. He said, “At Colour Yellow, we believe in storytelling that surprises the audience. Tu Yaa Main pairs two exciting artists in a narrative that refuses to follow the usual formulas. Adarsh and Shanaya are the perfect choices for these roles. Not just because of their acting abilities but also because of the raw energy they bring to the screen.”

Mark your calendars because ‘Tu Yaa Main’ hits the big screens on Valentine’s Day 2026! So, if you’re looking for a love story that comes with a side of chills and thrills, this one’s definitely for you.