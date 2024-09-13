Vineet Kumar Singh excited as ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ kills at TIFF and BFI London

Vineet Kumar Singh is gearing up for an exciting moment in his career as his latest film, ‘Superboys of Malegaon,’ heads to two of the world’s most prestigious film festivals: the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the BFI London Film Festival. The buzz surrounding the film has been steadily growing since its trailer dropped, offering a glimpse into the unique world of Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra.

In ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, the story revolves around Nasir Shaikh, played by Adarsh Gourav, a local filmmaker seeking escape from the mundane through the magic of cinema. The trailer promises a heartfelt, quirky exploration of his journey, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the full film. For Vineet Kumar Singh, who steps into a playful and light-hearted role, this film offers a refreshing change from his typical intense performances. The audience is thrilled to see him in a new light, with many anticipating his portrayal of a character that’s so different from his past work.

The film is set to premiere at TIFF on September 13, 2024, with Singh attending the event. Just a few weeks later, it will also be showcased at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10, 2024, adding to the excitement. Reflecting on the opportunity to present the film on such international stages, Singh expressed immense pride. “Films like ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ have the power to bring fresh perspectives to the audience. It’s been a rewarding experience being part of this project, and I can’t wait to see how people react to it.”

Directed by Reema Kagti and co-written by Varun Grover, the film also features Sashank Arora alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Adarsh Gourav. The strong cast, unique story, and heartfelt performances are expected to resonate with viewers globally.

Meanwhile, Singh’s career continues to soar, as he basks in the success of his recent film ‘Ghuspaithiya’. His upcoming projects include the multilingual Pan-India film ‘SDGM’ with Sunny Deol, as well as ‘Aadhaar’ and ‘Rangeen’, setting the stage for more exciting performances in the near future.